KITCHENER -- Police say there were no injuries after a tire fell off of a tractor trailer and hit a car in Brant County.

The Ontario Provincial Police first tweeted about the crash on Tuesday at around 2:47 p.m.

It happened on Highway 403 just west of Jerseyville Road.

Photos shared by the OPP show a hatchback with serious damage to its front end.

Police said there were "luckily no injuries" after the crash.

Officials said there would be delays for the next few hours while crews were on scene.

It's not clear how the tire fell off of the tractor trailer or whether any charges are expected.