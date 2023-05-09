TikToker compares Canadian real estate prices to private islands and castles
Not ready to shell out $1.8 million for a duplex in downtown Kitchener? Your money might be better spent on a cliff-top Swedish castle for nearly the same price, according to Canadian TikToker “Millennial Moron.”
The content creator, who declined to disclose his real name, has been gaining traction for his darkly comedic take on Canada’s sky-high housing prices – comparing Canadian real estate listings to private islands and castles for sale abroad.
“The thing I've always thought of as the absurdly luxurious type of real estate would be private islands,” Millenial Moron told CTV Kitchener. “And I was curious to see how many rundown Canadian homes you would need to trade to buy a private island, and to my surprise the answer was one.”
The series satirizing the housing market has attracted 70,000 followers in its first month and 1.3 million likes.
His videos include a comparison of a $4.9 million five-bedroom home in Vancouver and a $4.6 million luxury beach house on a private island off the coast of Brazil.
Another contrasts a fixer-upper in Markham listed at $4.9 million with a palatial chateau in France for around the same price.
While the videos might be humorous, they comment on very serious issues Canadians are facing in trying to buy a home.
“It certainly is something among my generation. I think it's even worse for the next generation – because with my generation, you would have people who are at least professionals or dual-income households. They can probably afford to get into the housing market – whereas, for gen Z, I think they're having trouble even seeing a pathway into the market, even for people earning a good income out of university,” Millennial Moron said.
The creator said he hopes the series gets people to rethink how we view the real estate market in Canada.
“I would say as a society, we have this delusion that real estate is the most important thing that you can have, the most valuable thing, and that it's always a great investment no matter what, and I would say a home is not necessarily an investment, you should look at it as a place to live,” he said.
“The fact that we always think it's this bulletproof investment is leading to a lot of issues in our economy and our society.”
