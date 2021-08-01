Advertisement
Thunderstorms, hail could be in the forecast Sunday
Published Sunday, August 1, 2021 12:50PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
The agency says a cold front is moving across the province and could cause isolated thunderstorms.
Hail, up to 2 cm in size, is also a possibility along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.
The special weather statement includes: Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Listowel, Stratford, Goderich, Wingham, Brantford, Woodstock, Hamilton, and London.