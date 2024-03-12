Three Waterloo Region homes ransacked while residents away on vacation

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police are looking into three recent break and enters that all happened while the residents were away on vacation.

    Police say the break and enters happened within the first 10 days of March, with two taking place in Kitchener, and one in Cambridge.

    Suspects allegedly smashed through glass doors to get inside and then stole jewellery and cash.

    Police haven't said how many suspects they're looking for.

    The three break-ins are not believed to be connected.

