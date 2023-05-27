Three-vehicle crash in Wellington County leaves one dead

One person has died following a three vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Wellington County.

Ontario Provincial Police say a passenger vehicle, pickup truck, and SUV collided near Sideroad 9 around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An 89-year-old man, who was the driver of the passenger vehicle, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Three others suffered minor injuries.

Police say Hwy. 6 between Sideroad 8 and Sideroad 10 will be closed for the next several hours.