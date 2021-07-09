NORTH DUMFRIES TOWNSHIP -- Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in North Dumfries that sent three teenagers to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Branchton Road in North Dumfries Township.

According to a release, a vehicle left the roadway and travelled through a field, rolling several times before landing near a house.

Police say two passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 16-year-old Cambridge male, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers, a 17-year-old Cambridge male and a 15-year-old North Dumfries female, were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The investigating remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.