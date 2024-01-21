Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.

KITCHENER
    A trail closed for a fatal snowmobile collision near Tillsonburg, Ont on Jan. 21, 2024.
    A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.

    Emergency crews were called to a registered trail near Byerlay Side Road in Courtland, Ont. around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

    Police say three people were operating snow machines on the trail when the crash happened.

    A 44-year-old from Port Dover was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A second operator was airlifted by Ornge to a trauma hospital, while the third operator was not hurt.

    Byerlay Side Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.

