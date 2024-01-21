Three snowmobiles involved in fatal crash near Tillsonburg, Ont.
A fatal crash involving three snowmobiles is under investigation.
Emergency crews were called to a registered trail near Byerlay Side Road in Courtland, Ont. around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say three people were operating snow machines on the trail when the crash happened.
A 44-year-old from Port Dover was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second operator was airlifted by Ornge to a trauma hospital, while the third operator was not hurt.
Byerlay Side Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. gun crime, health insurance woes scare off Canadian diplomats, union says
The union that represents Canadian diplomats abroad says Global Affairs Canada should consider boosting compensation for those posted to the United States because they face increased risk of gun crime and difficulty accessing health care.
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
You might be eligible for a portion of a proposed $15.9 million TD Bank class action settlement
If you’re a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class action lawsuit.
A Russian private jet carrying 6 people crashes in Afghanistan. The Taliban say some survived
A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Can Trump be stopped? That and more key questions heading into the New Hampshire primary
Donald Trump's effort to march to the Republican presidential nomination faces perhaps its greatest challenge on Tuesday when voters in New Hampshire hold the first-in-the-nation primary.
Economics, affordability top agenda as Liberal cabinet meets in Montreal
Officials say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be putting a big emphasis on policies that help Canada's middle class as he prepares to chair a cabinet retreat in Montreal over the next three days.
At least 27 people are reported killed in an attack on Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine
Moscow-installed officials said Ukrainian shelling killed at least 27 people and wounded 25 on Sunday at a market on the outskirts of Donetsk, a Russian-occupied city in the eastern part of the country.
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway despite delayed opening announcement
A delayed start to the official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway didn't stop skaters from hitting the ice Sunday morning. Twenty-five minutes before the opening time of 9 a.m., the National Capital Commission announced the skateway wouldn't officially open until 12:30 p.m.
London
Traffic lane reductions in effect on Oxford Street West after water main break
A heads up for west London drivers and residents: a water main break is causing lane reductions on Oxford Street West at Proudfoot Lane while area properties may experience water interruptions.
'They don’t have to be ashamed to talk about it': Suicide prevention training for regular people
Paulie O’Byrne has survived sexual assault, alcoholism, anxiety and numerous suicide attempts. Now, he’s on the other side, and is helping others talk freely about how to help people who are considering taking their own lives.
Windsor
Lakeshore OPP, LaSalle police investigating weekend homicide
The public is being asked to avoid two separate areas of Belle River and LaSalle on Sunday after police responded to a home on Saturday morning and located an individual with life-threatening injuries, who later died in hospital.
Nurse Police Team helped divert 318 potential ER visits in Windsor
More than 300 potential emergency room visits were diverted in Windsor, thanks to a partnership between Windsor Police and Windsor Regional Hospital
Barrie
Six-year-old dies after serious pedestrian crash in Orillia
Police in Orillia are investigating a serious crash after three pedestrians, including two young people, were hit Saturday afternoon in the city's downtown core.
-
Bracebridge OPP investigating catalytic converter theft
Officers in the Town of Bracebridge are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a large vehicle Saturday morning.
Pro-Palestinian protestors head downtown amid highway demonstration warning from Provincial police
A group of about 30 people braved the frigid conditions today to take part in a rally put on by a group called “Simcoe County 4 Palestine”.
Northern Ontario
Pipe collapse at Sault’s Algoma Steel results in river spill, irregular air emissions
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in abnormal air emissions and the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River.
-
Provincial police investigating northwestern Ont. death, victim identified
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service are investigating a death in Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Missing 5-year-old northern Ont. girl found
Police say five-year-old Nakina Boyer was located Saturday.
Ottawa
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway despite delayed opening announcement
A delayed start to the official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway didn't stop skaters from hitting the ice Sunday morning. Twenty-five minutes before the opening time of 9 a.m., the National Capital Commission announced the skateway wouldn't officially open until 12:30 p.m.
Hwy. 401 eastbound reopens in Maitland, Ont. after collision
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed in the Maitland area for several hours after a crash Sunday morning.
-
The cold snap in Ottawa is coming to an end
There is one more day of colder than average weather in Ottawa before we start to see warmer temperatures.
Toronto
Toronto's Haifa Room serves as 'a love letter' to co-owners' Jewish and Palestinian roots
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
-
The ski and snowboard hill at Toronto's Earl Bales Park opens for the season today.
-
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with province on who pays for what
Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank talk about who pays for what.
Montreal
Disabled woman trapped in apartment as snow removal operations drag in Laval
Deborah Morley is disabled and partially blind and has missed several medical appointments as she is trapped in her home due to her sidewalk not being cleared of snow.
-
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube made a surprise visit to one of Montreal's busiest emergency rooms on Saturday and was optimistic about what is being done to alleviate pressure on the West Island institution.
-
Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society unveils massive Quebec flag on its 76th birthday
The iconic fleur-de-lis flag that graces lawns, car windows, apartment balconies, and government buildings across the province turned 76 on Sunday.
Atlantic
Raising funds to bring a sword from the American Civil War back to New Brunswick
The New Brunswick Historical Society has started a GoFundMe to bring the sword of Dr. John F. Stevenson, a surgeon in the American Civil War, back to the province.
-
As homeless encampments grow across the region, Saint John, N.B., Mayor Donna Reardon says the city is planning to create managed encampment locations.
-
Loblaws discount decision reversal shows consumers still have power: professor
In a swift reversal prompted by widespread public backlash, Loblaw Limited Corporation is maintaining its 50 per cent discount on soon-to-expire food products.
Winnipeg
Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.
-
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helping ex-gang members get on a better path says a break-in has brought her work to an abrupt halt.
-
Double stabbing in The Pas leaves residents on edge; RCMP continue to investigate
Community members in The Pas are on edge following a stabbing that left two people severely injured. Mounties are continuing with the investigation.
Calgary
175 ringette teams compete in Esso Golden Ring tournament in Calgary
It’s a big weekend for ringette in Calgary.
-
Calgary Flames forward was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team Sunday due to mental health concerns.
-
Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality weather statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
Edmonton
Oilers win 13th straight by dousing Flames 3-1
The Edmonton Oilers keep winning and rewriting record books.
-
It isn't a very long line of track or the biggest stop along Edmonton's LRT network, but the new Metro Line expansion is open ahead of schedule – and on budget.
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
Vancouver
'There is an epidemic': Metro Vancouver family challenges no-fault eviction
A Metro Vancouver family is disputing a no-fault eviction notice they received from their landlord.
-
As temperatures plummeted earlier this month, many B.C. homeowners were faced with freezing and bursting pipes.
-
Late power-play goals lead Vancouver Canucks past Maple Leafs 6-4
Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday.