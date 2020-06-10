WATERLOO -- Brantford Police are investigating three separate convenience store robberies that happened at two different locations.

In a Wednesday news release, police provided video surveillance footage of a reported robbery from early that morning.

The incident at a store on Colborne Street West and Oak Street involved a male suspect in dark clothing and a mask approaching the store clerk holding a gun and demanding money.

The suspect got away with a small amount of cash and left the scene in a vehicle waiting outside.

Brantford Police are also investigating another robbery that happened at the same store on Tuesday, involving three suspects.

They say two male suspects were apprehended in relation this incident, which involved the brandishing of a knife to demand cash.

The third robbery under investigation happened Monday at a store near Erie and Gladstone Avenues.

A male suspect with a face covering also held out a gun and demandedmoney.