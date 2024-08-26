Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7

Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved five vehicles and included a rollover.

The highway was closed between Greenhouse Road and Shantz Station starting just after 7:30 a.m.

Just before 9 a.m., the OPP put out a post on social media, saying the road would reopen shortly.

One female was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, but her injuries were later downgraded to non-life threatening.

Two other people were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.