    • Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7

    Multiple vehicles are seen on Highway 7 near Greenhouse Road in Breslau after a serious collision on August 26, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) Multiple vehicles are seen on Highway 7 near Greenhouse Road in Breslau after a serious collision on August 26, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Highway 7 was closed in both directions due to a serious crash in Breslau on Monday morning.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved five vehicles and included a rollover.

    The highway was closed between Greenhouse Road and Shantz Station starting just after 7:30 a.m.

    Just before 9 a.m., the OPP put out a post on social media, saying the road would reopen shortly.

    One female was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, but her injuries were later downgraded to non-life threatening.

    Two other people were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

