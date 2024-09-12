More kids facing food insecurity than ever before, say experts
A local food provider says more kids than ever before are facing food insecurity in Waterloo Region.
Food4Kids Waterloo Region estimates 4,000 children aren’t getting the nourishment they need on a regular basis, up from 3,300 in 2023.
“Every child, regardless of their circumstance, should be able to access nutritious healthy food,” said Faune Lang, the group’s director of philanthropy.
Food4Kids feeds children, 170 days of the year, when they can’t access in-class food support.
The non-profit supplies students with meals for weekends, school breaks and the nine weeks of summer vacation.
They are halal-friendly, with options for those with dietary restrictions. Care packages are also discreetly delivered to students at school or at home.
The program is currently in more than 100 schools across the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB).
The latest shipment included six meals and snacks for more than 1,200 children.
Faune said each week’s shipment costs $15,000, with each child costing $1,200 per year.
WCDSB senior manager of communications, Lema Salaymeh, told CTV News: “Our priority as a board is to ensure students have a healthy learning environment and combating food insecurity is a key part of that commitment. We work with several key partners in the region whose mission is to provide students with access to nutritious food year-round. Alongside our partnerships with organizations that supply food during the school day, Food4Kids Waterloo Region plays a vital role by providing child-friendly food hampers on weekends and during school breaks, helping bridge the gap when students are not in school. Together, these organizations support our mission to create a healthy learning environment for every student.”
The WRDSB has previously donated to Food4Kids through its Waterloo Education Foundation Inc. (WEFI).
“This program ensures those students who are most in need do not go hungry,” said Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, WEFI’s executive officer.
More than 60 children remain on the waitlist, as the demand for food services grows in the region.
The Food Bank of Waterloo Region is also seeing more children needing access to food assistance.
“Approximately one-third are children,” Wilhelm told CTV News. “That’s a 31 per cent increase over last year.”
Food4Kids receives no government funding and relies solely on public donations, which can be made through its website.
