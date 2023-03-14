Three people arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police said three people have been arrested in connection to a vehicle theft in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

Police said a Honda CRV was stolen from a driveway in the area of Elliott Street and East Street after the vehicle was left running and unattended.

Around 11:25 a.m., an officer saw the stolen vehicle being driven on Hespeler Road.

Police said the driver drove the vehicle over a median and fled the area at a high rate of speed, and due to public safety concerns a pursuit was not initiated.

Around an hour later, police said the vehicle was found in a parking lot in the area of Beverly Street and Kerr Street in Galt.

As a result, police have charged a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman all from Cambridge with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 33-year-old was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and dangerous operation.

He was also arrested on eight outstanding warrants for the following charges: