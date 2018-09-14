

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have charged three men as part of their investigation into a series of construction site thefts.

The men, aged 56, 53 and 32-years-old, are all from Cambridge.

They have not been named.

Police have released photos of the tools they believe were stolen.

The three men are charged with several offences including break and enter, possession over $5,000 and possession of break and enter instruments.

Police say they’re continuing their investigation and anticipate additional charges.