Featured
Three killed in crash near Rockwood
Three were killed in a crash between a car and pickup truck. (Courtesy: Twitter/ @Media371)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Three people were killed Saturday night in a crash just outside of Guelph.
OPP say a pickup truck and sedan collided around 8:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 44, just south of Wellington Road 7 and the Rockwood Conservation Area.
A 35-year-old man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two others, a 45-year-old woman who was driving and a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger, were both had serious injuries.
They later died in hospital.
All three were from Fergus.
The other driver, a 50-year-old man from Barrie, was not hurt.
Their names have not yet been released.
OPP are still investigating the cause of the crash.
No charges have been laid.