Three people were killed Saturday night in a crash just outside of Guelph.

OPP say a pickup truck and sedan collided around 8:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 44, just south of Wellington Road 7 and the Rockwood Conservation Area.

A 35-year-old man, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others, a 45-year-old woman who was driving and a 17-year-old boy who was a passenger, were both had serious injuries.

They later died in hospital.

All three were from Fergus.

The other driver, a 50-year-old man from Barrie, was not hurt.

Their names have not yet been released.

OPP are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No charges have been laid.