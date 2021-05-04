KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between a car and transport truck at Woodlawn Road W. and Regal Road in Guelph, police say.

Two people were originally listed as critically injured in the collision. On Thursday, officials said their condition had stabilized.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Tuesday after a car travelling eastbound collided with a stationary transport truck in the westbound lanes, according to officials.

The 49-year-old man driving and a two women passengers, 40 and 38, were taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. The man and 40-year-old woman are now in critical condition while the 38 year old is in stable condition.

Woodlawn Road was closed between Royal and Regal roads for a period of time Tuesday night due to the investigation.

Anyone with saw the crash is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.