WATERLOO -- Ontario Provincial Police say that three men have been charged following a stabbing at a quarry in Hagersville.

Haldimand County OPP were called to Concession 12 Walpole around 9 p.m. Saturday night to reports of a stabbing.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times after being confronted by a group of three men at the quarry.

A second person was also assaulted when one of the victim’s friends attempted to step in and help.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

According to witnesses, three men fled the scene on foot following the assaults.

Officers found the three people matching the suspect descriptions a short distance away from where the incident took place.

Following an investigation, OPP charged three men from Brantford in connection to the stabbing.

John Herod, 18-years-old, has been charged with assault.

Unone Heron, 18-years-old, has been charged with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Both will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.

Delroy Warren, 19 years old, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and disobeying a court order.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.