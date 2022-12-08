Three Brampton males arrested in connection to robberies in Waterloo

Three Brampton residents have been charged by Waterloo regional police in connection to two pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region.

On Nov. 25, just after 2 p.m., 2:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Erb Street West and Amos Avenue in Waterloo.

Police said unknown males entered the pharmacy brandishing a handgun and demanded cash and narcotics from staff.

They then fled in a small black 4-door Chevrolet sedan, according to police.

Police said the three men are also connected to a robbery that occurred in the area of Woolwich Street and Falconridge Drive in Waterloo on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, around 7:35 p.m., suspects entered a pharmacy store and demanded cash and narcotics from staff.

In partnership with members of the Peel Regional Police Central Robbery Bureau, the suspects were located and arrested.

One of the suspects was arrested by officers after a short foot pursuit, police said.

Police conducted a canine track and the second suspect was arrested a short distance away.

A third suspect, who was waiting outside the business in a stolen vehicle attempted to flee the area, collided with an unmarked police vehicle and was also arrested, said police.

Investigators seized suspected cocaine and a loaded firearm from inside the vehicle.

One of the 18-year-olds was charged with:

Robbery with theft

Disguise with intent

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of suspect cocaine

Failure to comply with judicial release (two counts)

The second 18-year-old was charged with:

Robbery with theft

Disguise with intent

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of suspect cocaine

Dangerous operation

The youth was charged with: