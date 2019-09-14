

CTV Kitchener





One week after four top Bruce County administrators were suspended with pay, three of them have now been fired.

The termination notices are connected to the investigation of Brucelea Haven, the long-term care home in Walkerton.

The Director of Health Services, Director of Human Resources, and Administrator of Brucelea Haven have all lost their jobs.

The county’s CAO, meanwhile, remains suspended and an Acting CEO has been appointed in their place.

Admissions to the 144-bed facility were suspended back on July 12.

The Ministry of Health made that determination following a year of unresolved staffing shortages that led to improper patient care.

A report suggested that staff failed to bathe or brush the teeth of residents. Medication was being delivered late, or not at all, and they also noted a number of falls and injuries.

The Ministry also alleges the ongoing staffing issues may have contributed to the deaths of two residents.

Before any new admissions the long-term care home will have to meet 31 separate requirements from the Ministry of Health.

A third-party is working to bring Brucelea Haven into compliance.