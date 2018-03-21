Featured
Police investigating note hinting at a school shooting in Kitchener
Police are investigating after a note was posted in a washroom at Huron Heights Secondary School threatening a school shooting. March 21, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 4:17PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a note was posted in a washroom at Huron Heights Secondary School threatening a school shooting.
Police say they received a report from staff at the school in Kitchener on Tuesday.
A staff member located the message around 6 p.m. Monday on a washroom stall.
The message read “School shooting March 28! Not a joke. Watch out.”
Police, along with school officials, are investigating to determine the author of the message and the motive behind it.