Students at a Kitchener high school say they’re glad police were able to arrest the person who allegedly made a threat against the school, but the arrest alone isn’t enough to make them feel safe.

“It’s kind of scary, with the reality of everything going on in the States,” Sarah Jutras, a Grade 11 student, said Friday.

“I don’t think he meant any harm in all reality, but it could have been anything.”

A male student from Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute was arrested Thursday.

Wednesday night, according to police, a live Instagram video contained threats against staff and students at Cameron Heights.

Student Presley Vanderhout says some of her friends saw the video.

“It was a live Instagram video of two of our students threatening to shoot up the school wearing Purge masks,” she said.

“I think it was meant to be a joke, but … I don’t think it’s something that should be joked about.”

The boy has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police say two imitation guns were seized as part of their investigation, along with ammunition.

“These threats are taken very seriously,” said police spokesperson Cherri Greeno.

Police say anyone who comes across a threatening post on social media should report it to the police so it can be investigated.