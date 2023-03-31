Thousands of customers impacted by water outage in Galt

The City of Cambridge said thousands of customers in Galt are being impacted by a water outage brought on by a power issue at a regional pumping station.

In a Twitter post on Friday around 9 p.m., the City of Cambridge said the city is currently experiencing a water outage in South Galt.

In an email to CTV News Friday night, City of Cambridge spokesperson Allison Jones said 3,400 customers are affected.

The city said staff are working with the Region of Waterloo to correct the issue.

There was no indication of when the water outage would end.

This city said updates will be provided when available and noted due to a high than normal call volume residents may have trouble getting through to the after-hours phone lines.