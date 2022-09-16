Thieves use power tool to cut hole in Guelph trailer

Guelph police are investigating after someone cut a hole in the side of a trailer and stole more than $15,000 worth of wire.

In a media release, police said officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Regal Road on Thursday afternoon.

Someone had used a power tool to cut a hole in the side of a trailer backed up against the building.

Police said around 30 spools of blue 10-guage wire and a container of white 14-guage wire were stolen.

Surveillance video from a neighbouring business shows a dark-coloured SUV leaving the scene around 3:12 p.m. Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them.