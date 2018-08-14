Featured
Thieves use bicycles to steal construction equipment: police
Compactor stolen from a construction site in Guelph (Photo: Guelph Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:10AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:18AM EDT
A compactor was stolen from a construction site in Guelph on Monday afternoon near Willow Road and Applewood Crescent.
According to Guelph Police, two males riding bicycles were seen leaving the area around 12:00 p.m.
One of the bicycles had a trailer behind it.
Allegedly, the males put the compactor in the bicycle trailer before leaving the area.