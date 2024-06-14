Thieves make off with nearly forty Chanel lipsticks

KITCHENER
    Guelph police are investigating after 36 Chanel lipsticks, along with Chanel a fragrance, were stolen from a south-end business.

    The business, located near the intersection of Clair Road and Gordon Street, reported to police that at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, two males entered the business where one of the suspects was reported to have filled his jacket with merchandise, while the other kept a lookout.

    One of the suspects is described as 160 lbs, medium build, black hair, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a white seater with black stripes, a green vest and khaki pants.

    The other suspect is described as 140 lbs, thin build, black hair, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a black sweater, black vest, blue jeans and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7028.

