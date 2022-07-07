'They’ve been so helpful to me': Woman living in Cambridge encampment finds new home

After living in an encampment for over a decade, a Cambridge woman has found a new temporary home.

Christine Woodley, who has been living in a wooded area near Hespeler Road and Hwy 401 for the past 14 years, moved into a nearby hotel on Tuesday.

“I’m getting used to watching TV instead of listening to my radio,” she said laughing.

In June, Woodley was told by the company that owns the property her tent was on that she was trespassing and had to leave.

With support from the Cambridge Food Bank and other outreach groups, she was able to find a new place to live.

“Now that I’ve got somewhere to go and I don’t have to worry about people coming in and just dragging my stuff out, or taking anything from me, it’s a little bit better the way we are now,” she said.

Christine Woodley stands outside the tent she lives in. (Carmen Wong/ CTV Kitchener)

She said the hotel is being paid for by local housing support agencies.

“They’ve been so helpful to me, all of them,” she said crying. “I really really appreciate what they’ve done for me.”

Woodley said the hotel is a temporary solution until permanent housing is found. She hopes her next home will be closer to nature.

Woodley has multiple tents and bird feeders at the site. (CTV Kitchener)