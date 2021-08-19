There have been 900 overdose-related calls in Waterloo Region so far this year
Overdoses in Waterloo Region are on the rise, with officials logging 900 overdose-related calls through Aug. 7 of this year.
The alarming trend is sparking calls to make naloxone kits more readily available.
On two separate occasions since 2020, local pharmacy owner Bryan Langel has administered the life-saving naloxone to a stranger who overdosed.
"In both situations, somebody ran into the story knowing that we were a bit of a destination to be able to provide naloxone kits for someone," he said. "Nothing that was such a life and death situation where the person I came across looked like they were dead."
Langel says he jumped into action to help while pharmacy staff called 911.
"Grabbed the kits, ran out of the store. First and foremost wanted to help someone, wanted to save a life," he said.
Langel said both individuals survived after the medicine worked to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
"We were able to get full recovery of the patient, within that timeframe they jumped right up once they did regain consciousness and were able to stand up, walk around, breath and all that," he said.
While naloxone kits are available for free in pharmacies, Langel believes the drug should also be accessible in public spaces like city halls or arenas.
"Just like first aid kits, epi-pens, defibrillators, these things should be available at all times and should be readily accessible to the public should they ever need one," he said.
"I really believe it would be helpful as long as people had training on how to use the naloxone kits," said Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid.
Reid says too many people are dying from the opioid crisis.
"I know there is a great concern that we need to do more in order to help our vulnerable constituents and residents in the city," she said.
"With the increasing prevalence and overdose deaths that we are seeing in our province, anyone has the opportunity to be a Good Samaritan," Langel said.
He hopes his experience inspires others to learn how to use a naloxone kit and to keep one on hand for potential emergencies.
In 2020, suspected overdose deaths climbed to 102, regional data shows.
WHERE TO FIND FREE NALOXONE KITS
Many pharmacies in Ontario and Waterloo Region carry free naloxone kits. The province has an interactive map where you can find pharmacies that carry naloxone kits.
Many agencies and groups in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge, including Ontario Addiction Treatment Centres, also distribute free naloxone kits.
Some regions, including Waterloo Region, have mobile units that give out free naloxone kits.
Mobile services travel a fixed route on a fixed schedule.
Waterloo Region residents can call or text the Sanguen Health Centre's Community Health Van at 519-591-4826 for schedules, routes or to coordinate home delivery of a naloxone kit.
