WATERLOO -- The front window of a downtown Kitchener museum will soon feature pieces from Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour artists in the community.

THEMUSEUM has put out the call for work from BIPOC artists to be displayed on King Street.

“We are pleased to be able to use our platform to amplify the voices that need to be heard to drive genuine, meaningful change,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM, in a Tuesday news release.

The front window has housed works by artists such as Brent Marshall with Julien van Mossel-Forrester, Trisha Abe, and Jennifer Gough.

In the news release, officials describe the offer as a paid opportunity.

BIPOC artists interested in displaying their work can get in touch with THEMUSEUM and are asked to provide examples as well as what they would like to show in the front windows.

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 4.