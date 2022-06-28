The Working Centre unveils plans to create 38 new housing units in downtown Kitchener

The Working Centre in Kitchener has unveiled plans to create 38 new housing units for people experiencing chronic homelessness at their 97 Victoria Street property.

The address, located directly across the street from what is now Waterloo region’s largest encampment, is currently home to St. John’s Kitchen. The soup kitchen provides access to meals, laundry, showers, health services and harm reduction supplies for people in need.

A point-in-time count done in September 2021 found that 1,085 people were experiencing some form of homelessness in Waterloo Region.

In a media release, The Working Centre co-founder Joe Mancini said over 1,000 people eat at St. John’s Kitchener every month.

“Our new vision for 97 Victoria makes this a place that people can live safely and with dignity. It’s part of a web of supports that our community desperately needs,” said Mancini.

(The Working Centre)

The planned redevelopment would see 97 Victoria transformed into a “campus-style” cluster of common areas, service spaces and housing, The Working Centre said.

St. John’s Kitchen would be expanded, and there would be access to healthcare and mental health supports on-site.

The project is a partnership between The Working Centre and , Perimeter Development Corporation and BNKC Architects.

Its $13 million price tag – not including the cost of land which The Working Centre has donated – is expected to be covered by government grants and private contributions.

Perimeter Development has contributed $1 million “to kick off the capital campaign.” According to the project’s website, organizers are hoping to raise an additional $5 million from donations.

The Working Centre hopes to have the first residents move into the new space in December 2023.