One dead in collision between vehicle and plow truck

One person has died after a collision involving a plow truck in Perth East Thursday morning.

Perth Ontario Provincial Police and other emergency responders were called to the collision on Perth Line 86 between Perth Road 136 and Perth Road 140 around 6 a.m.

They said a plow truck had collided with a passenger vehicle.

A 33-year-old from Gowanstown was pronounced dead at the crash site. The driver of the plow truck was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is urged to contact police.