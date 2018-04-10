

CTV Kitchener





For the second time in less than a month, parts of Cambridge were buzzing as a major TV show shot its season finale in the city.

Areas around Mill Race Park were one of the main settings Tuesday for filming of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

The filming attracted curious onlookers there as well as on Beaverdale Road, where a simulated car fire was part of the activity.

Crews were expected to be back at both locations Wednesday to remove all equipment and set dressings.

Past ‘The Handmaid’s Tell’ shooting locations in Cambridge have included City Hall and the Main Street bridge. The show has also filmed scenes in Hamilton. Its second season will premiere in the U.S. later this month.

Last month, ‘Designated Survivor’ shot its season finale in the Queen’s Square area.