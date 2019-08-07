

CTV Kitchener





If you've seen some camera crews in public places around the region, this might be why.

Production teams spent time filming in a number of locations throughout the region for "The Amazing Race Canada."

Those include the University of Waterloo campus and Waterloo Park.

"Film and media production is a fast growing area of interest for us here in Waterloo," says Justin McFadden, director of economic development for the City of Waterloo.

He says that more than 50 local residents were hired for the production.

The episode will air on Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. on CTV.

A free screening is scheduled at The Princess Twin Cinema in Waterloo.

Kitchener will have its own viewing party in Carl Zehr Square.

CTV and CTV Kitchener are divisions of Bell Media.