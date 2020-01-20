KITCHENER -- A familiar snowy front lawn in Waterloo, Ont. is getting some love from the Toronto Raptors.

You may have seen a snow masterpiece sculpted by Matt Morris before.

He's been carving packed snow on his front lawn for almost a decade, from Mick Jagger to Olaf the snowman from the movie 'Frozen.'

On Sunday, Morris revealed a new sculpture, a seven-foot statue of Raptors' power forward Pascal Siakam that rotates.

"Pascal Siakam has an amazing spin move. So my 7’ snow sculpture tribute to him had to spin," Morris said in the tweet.

The impressive statue was well-received: Siakam himself responded to it on Twitter.

The Toronto Raptors' official Twitter account retweeted Siakam's reaction, gathering hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes.

Siakam signed a four-year max extension with the Toronto Raptors in October of last year.