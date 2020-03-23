KITCHENER -- A global trend is spreading in Waterloo Region as more people say "thank you" to those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Neighbours on Shanley Street in Kitchener took to the street on Sunday night to offer their appreciation.

They saw others in the community who have been making a racket to show their support for healthcare workers and wanted to do the same.

"Thank you," one sign made on a shower curtain read.

Trumpets, dog barks and car horns joined applause and cheers as an ambulance drove past on Sunday night.

"Here we are, we've got signs, we've got drummers, we've got dogs barking," says Coun. Sarah Marsh.

The neighbours say they'll come out at the same time every evening at around 7:30 p.m.

It will allow them to get some fresh air, cheer and applaud, all while keeping a safe distance apart.

Last week, residents of the Barrel Yards in Uptown Waterloo took to their balconies to offer their own voices and cheers to the movement, while people around the globe have also made this a habit.