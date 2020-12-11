KITCHENER -- A restaurant, a gym and four transit users were among the recipients of 10 tickets issued in the past week for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, Waterloo Region officials said Friday.

During a media briefing that morning, regional Chair Karen Redman said that the tickets were issued as the objective moves from education to include enforcement, as well.

Four charges were issued in Waterloo, each coming with a price tag of $880. They were given at three private residences for exceeding gathering limits. With the region in the red "control" tier of the province's COVID-19 reopening framework, gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 outdoors.

In Kitchener, a ticket was also given at a private residence where there was a gathering that exceeded provincial limits.

Sushi 99 in Waterloo was also ticketed in the past week for exceeding capacity limits and not maintaining logs, Redman said. Region of Waterloo Public Health inspectors issued a ticket to LA Fitness in Cambridge for exceeding capacity limits, as well.

Four Grand River Transit users were also given tickets for failing to wear masks, under the region's code of use bylaw. Redman said that these were some of the first tickets issued on transit since the bylaw was passed in July.

Each of those tickets came with a fine of $240.