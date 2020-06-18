WATERLOO -- Waterloo Fire has closed their temporary station, as it is no longer required by the province.

In early April, one firetruck and four crew members from Waterloo Station One were moved to the Waterloo Memorial Complex to meet Ontario guidelines for physical distancing.

The move was accelerated when a firefighter at the station tested positive for COVID-19.

Waterloo’s Fire Chief Richard Hepditch says the firefighter has since recovered, is back to work, and no other members were affected.

“We are maintaining enhanced measures at Station One that support required physical distancing, so we no longer need the temporary site at WMRC,” the fire chief said in a Wednesday news release.

Hepditch cites that the move to the complex was established in their alternative response planning, written in 2008 by then Deputy Fire Chief Larry Brassard.