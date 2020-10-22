KITCHENER -- Scattered showers continue Thursday and temperatures will be near-seasonal through the day.

Temperatures will rise overnight Thursday as a strong southwest flow develops pumping some mild air into southern Ontario for Friday.

Friday features values in the low 20s for most in Southern Ontario, with humidex values in the mid-20s.

Winds will be strong, gusting between 30 and 50km/h from the southwest. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds, but get outside early to enjoy it. Clouds roll in ahead of the chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening due to an incoming cold front.

Behind the front, temperatures tumble late day to near the freezing mark by Friday night.

Winds transition to become northwesterly Saturday, and it will feel brisk, especially for areas closer to Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Temperatures remain in the low- to mid-single digits Saturday and Sunday for Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas.

The chilly weather continues next week, with scattered showers likely over multiple days.

Precipitation could mix with wet snow in parts of southern Ontario as temperatures in the overnight hours, remain near freezing with daytime highs in the mid-single digits.