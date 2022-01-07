Teens charged after last month's fight in downtown Kitchener

Kitchener -

A fight that involved hammers, machetes, batons and hatchets and sent two youths to hospital in downtown Kitchener last month has led to five teens now facing a number of charges.

Police were called to the area of Eby Street North and King Street East at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Dec. 16. At the time, officials told CTV Kitchener a crowd of about 150 people gathered at that intersection.

The fight was caught on camera and circulated among students at nearby Cameron Heights Secondary school.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a release Friday afternoon that said five youths were charged:

A 14-year-old Kitchener youth charged with cause a disturbance, weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, and assault cause bodily harm.

A 16-year-old Kitchener youth charged with cause a disturbance, two counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, uttering threats, assault cause bodily harm and fail to comply with court order.

A 17-year-old Kitchener youth charged with assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, cause a disturbance and assault cause bodily harm.

A 17-year-old Kitchener youth charged with cause a disturbance, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

A 17-year-old Kitchener youth charged with cause a disturbance and assault cause bodily harm.

The released noted that the investigation is ongoing and “additional charges are anticipated.”