KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Teens arrested in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery

    Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Kitchener jewelry store robbery from nearly three months ago.

    The incident happened at Fairview Park Mall on Jan. 8 around 8:20 p.m.

    Police said three males came into the store armed with hammers and pepper spray, smashed display cases, stole merchandise and took off in a silver SUV. 

    On Friday, police announced that they had charged a 16-year-old and 17-year-old in connection to the robbery.

    The 16-year-old was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

    The 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday and faces the same charges, as well as possession of a weapon, failing to comply with sentence, and three counts of failing to comply with judicial release.

    Police say they are still looking for two suspects.

