Teen pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision

A teenager has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma cenrtre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.

Ornge said it responded to a teenage pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The teen is being tansported to Hamilton with critical injuries.

In a tweet police said: “There will be significant delays in the area. Please avoid.

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision.

This story will be update.