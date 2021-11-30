Teen not facing criminal charges after threat at Guelph school

GUELPH -

After an investigation of a threat found on a wall of a Guelph high school bathroom, officers have decided not to lay criminal charges against a 17 year-old.

In a press release, Guelph police noted two teens were arrested Tuesday after the message was discovered Monday afternoon. It contained threatened violence against student and teachers.

According to police, a 17 year-old teenage boy was questioned Tuesday morning, and released without charges.

Officials noted a second 17 year-old teenage boy was questioned later Tuesday and was cautioned that he was going to be charged with mischief and uttering threats.

However, the release said officers decided to refer the youth to the John Howard Society’s pre-charge diversion program instead of laying criminal charges.

The pre-charge diversion program allows young offenders to avoid charges if they take responsibility for their actions and complete tasks like volunteer work.

SCHOOL REACTS TO DISCOVERED THREAT

The message, which was discovered on a bathroom wall Monday, contained a violent threat against students and staff at College Heights Secondary School.

"I'm not too concerned because I think law enforcement will protect us and try to get to the bottom of this," said student Ben Wall. "We should still take it seriously, because it's a pretty serious matter at this point. It's a threat."

Police say the message was discovered by staff members at the school.

The school's principal notified parents of the incident in an automated message sent out that afternoon.

"We take this very, very seriously, as do the police," said Heather Loney, with the Upper Grand District School Board.