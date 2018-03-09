

The Canadian Press





An Ontario teenager will have to wait to get a full driver's licence after allegedly driving at double the speed limit to his road test.

Provincial police say they pulled the 19-year-old over west of London last week after clocking him at nearly 160 kilometres an hour in an 80 kilometre zone.

They say four people were in the car -- all travelling to an exam centre in nearby Clinton to take their driving tests.

All the passengers were running late for the exams.

Police charged the teen with racing, and suspended his licence.

He also found himself on the hook for cab fare home to London.