Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS

One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. police responded to a report of two males brandishing a firearm and stealing a vehicle in the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West.

The 40-year-old victim, a rideshare driver, was not injured.

WRPS found the stolen vehicle and followed it to North York and recovered it. Police said this lead to the arrest of one of the males believed to be involved.

Police also found and seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.

A 17-year-old from Toronto is facing multiple robbery, trafficking and weapon-related charges

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.