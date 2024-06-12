Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
Around 4 p.m. police responded to a report of two males brandishing a firearm and stealing a vehicle in the area of Highland Road West and Belmont Avenue West.
The 40-year-old victim, a rideshare driver, was not injured.
WRPS found the stolen vehicle and followed it to North York and recovered it. Police said this lead to the arrest of one of the males believed to be involved.
Police also found and seized a loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and oxycodone.
A 17-year-old from Toronto is facing multiple robbery, trafficking and weapon-related charges
Police are still looking for the other suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
AI stethoscope demonstrates 'the power as well as the risk' of emerging technology
The modest stethoscope has joined the Artificial Intelligence revolution, tapping into the power of machine learning to help health-care providers screen for diseases of the heart and lung, an emergency physician says.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
'Extreme noodle varieties': Social media challenge prompts ramen recall in Denmark
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
Flavoured nicotine product that sparked parent concerns recalled in Canada over authorization issue
The Government of Canada has issued a recall for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, popular products marketed as alternatives to smoking, which it says are not authorized for sale in the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.