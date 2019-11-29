KITCHENER -- An LRT vehicle was delayed for about 30 minutes on Friday evening because of a technical malfunction, the system's operator says.

A Keolis spokesperson tells CTV that the vehicle was stopped at the Northfield Station, which caused the gate to stay down.

The fire department was reportedly notified and maintenance crews were dispatched to recover the stranded vehicle.

In the meantime, buses were sent to bridge passengers between Northfield and Conestoga Mall while service was disrupted.

Traffic was backed up on Northfield Drive West as well, with drivers taking to Twitter to complain to the region.