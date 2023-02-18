Syrian and Turkish communities in Waterloo region rally together to fundraise and support victims following deadly earthquake

Waterloo region’s Turkish and Syrian communities are calling for aid for the hard hit countries and it appears Ottawa is answering.

Rescuers continue to pick through the aftermath of the devastation brought by a massive earthquake on Feb. 6, discovering more death and some survivors.

In Waterloo region, local advocates met with local members of parliament to discuss their push for more aid on the grounds of Syria and Turkiye.

Azam Aladeh is trying to stay optimistic during difficult times.

"Most of our community the Syrian community are not sleeping we are under huge stress now here," Aladeh said.

Aladeh is part of a grassroots group pushing for greater aid for those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria earlier this month that have claimed thousands lives and impacted many more. But Aladeh says members of parliament in Waterloo region have answered the call.

“After the first response of the five MP's and Mister Harhit Sajjan, we start to see there is light in the horizon and we are hoping for fast action," Aladeh said.

Aladeh says while he is pleased to hear local MP’s will follow up with the Minister of International Development on their call, he hopes the government will act quickly to help those in need.

In an email statement to CTV News, Green MP Mike Morrice, who sits in the opposition benches, says he's pressed the minister for action.

“In all cases I’ve continued to push for quick action that would save lives, for example by expediting existing immigration files for Syrian and Turkish Canadians that want to bring their family members to safety.”

In a separate email sent to CTV News on behalf of MP Tim Louis, MP Bryan May, MP Bardish Chagger and MP Valerie Bradford, a statement read in part: “In addition to $50 million of support already provided for 2023, we have committed an additional $10 million in humanitarian assistance. The Canadian government will continue to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to assess and respond to evolving needs. We stand together with the people of Syria and Turkiye during this difficult time.”

Other grassroots initiatives are taking place to try to lend a helping hand. A fundraiser at the Kitchener market aims to send proceeds directly to earthquake victims.

“We’re arranging fundraising to support help to fill their pain here from the other side of the world,” said Can Gursoz, vice president of the Turkish Culture and Folklore Society of Canada. “We already collected around 30 palettes here and we ship it to GTA main warehouse provided by Consulate General and they ship it to Turkiye by Turkish Airlines.”

Turkish-Canadian musician, Juneyt Yetkiner, has been volunteering his time to help. He says one truck load has already been sent.

“This is a huge responsibility and I’m very happy that I am anot alone. I have a lot of people around me that are helping us,” said Yetkiner.

Gusoa adds that monetary donations and supplies can be dropped off at community centres in Forest Heights and Centreville Chicopee, for those looking to help their cause.

As for Aladeh, the support can’t come soon enough.

“I hope from all of our fellow Canadians to stand with us in solidarity,” he said.