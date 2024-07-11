SUV sought after pedestrian seriously injured in Dunnville crash
Ontario Provincial Police in Haldimand County are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with seriously injuries.
On February 17 at 8:00 p.m., OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Broad Street in Dunnville, south east of Cayuga.
Police said the pedestrian had life-altering injuries.
Police are looking for a white Hyundai Tucson SUV, made between 2016 to 2021.
They believe the vehicle would have damage to the front quarter panel and passenger side mirror.
Police shared images of the vehicle they’re looking for on Thursday.
Investigators are asking the public to contact them if they see a vehicle fitting the description.
Police believe it is possible that an automotive repair shop, scrap yard or tow truck business serviced the vehicle.
If you know someone that owns this type of vehicle that recently had repairs, or was looking to have it repaired, are asked to contact the Haldimand County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
