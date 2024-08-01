Inmate dies at Kitchener, Ont. prison

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.

According to a media release, Wanetta Generoux passed away on July 31 of “apparent natural causes.”

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances,” the release said. “CSC police requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

Generoux had been custody since Nov. 15, 2023.

The CSC said she was serving a sentence of four years, seven months and two days for robbery.