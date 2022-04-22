SUV crashes into utility pole in Waterloo

A collision between an SUV and a utility pole in Waterloo Friday afternoon prompted a heavy response from emergency and hydro crews.

It happened at Devitt Avenue and Erb Street East.

The vehicle knocked down a street sign, along with the pole.

Officials on scene wouldn’t say what caused the crash, but said nobody was seriously hurt.

Residents in the area told CTV News their power was out shortly after the crash, but by later Friday afternoon Waterloo North Hydro was not reporting any outages.