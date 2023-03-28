SUV crashes into Erin business

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an SUV collided with a building in the Village of Erin on Tuesday morning.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said officers responded to the collision on Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

Cunningham said the driver – a 73-year-old from Erin – and two employees in the store were not harmed.

The video appears to show employees with tools, including a vacuum, cleaning up debris from the collision.

The vehicle appears to have travelled through the store’s front, which was primarily glass. The entire vehicle could be seen inside the store.

Broken glass can be seen along the sidewalk, while inside the store merchandise can be seen scattered across the floor.