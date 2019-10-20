

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - An SUV and ION train collided in Kitchener on Sunday evening.

It happened on Maurice Street between Ottawa Street South and Sydney Street South around 5:30 p.m.

Damage to both the ION and SUV appear to be minor.

But the crash forced GRT to suspend train service between Kitchener Market Station and Fairway Station.

Officers are on scene investigating.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the collision.

