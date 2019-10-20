Featured
SUV collides with ION train in Kitchener
An SUV and ION train collided in Kitchener on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 6:19PM EDT
KITCHENER - An SUV and ION train collided in Kitchener on Sunday evening.
It happened on Maurice Street between Ottawa Street South and Sydney Street South around 5:30 p.m.
Damage to both the ION and SUV appear to be minor.
But the crash forced GRT to suspend train service between Kitchener Market Station and Fairway Station.
Officers are on scene investigating.
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the collision.
More to come...