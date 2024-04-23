Suspicious person ringing doorbells in Kitchener, police say

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a suspicious male in Kitchener’s Westmount neighbourhood.

On Friday and Saturday, between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., an unknown male went to several homes in the area of Aberdeen Road and Claremont Avenue.

Police say he rang doorbells and then left.

According to police, the area has recently been the target of residential break-and-enters when people are not home.

Police did not provide a suspect description or the person's possible age.

They’re asking people to consider the following tips:

Keep doors and windows locked, even when home

Keep valuables out of common areas and out of plain sight

Install home surveillance cameras at the front and back of homes

Contact police if you see anyone or anything suspicious in your neighbourhood

Anyone with information on this latest incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.