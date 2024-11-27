KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspicious fire under investigation in Milton

    A Halton Regional Police vehicle is parked outside a rural property in Milton on Nov. 27, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A Halton Regional Police vehicle is parked outside a rural property in Milton on Nov. 27, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Halton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Milton.

    Officers were called to a large rural property east of Sixth Line Nassagaweya Tuesday around 11:40 p.m.

    When they arrived, a barn was already engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and police helped with an initial search of the area. They determined no one was hurt in the fire.

    The blaze is considered to be suspicious, and a police investigation is underway.

