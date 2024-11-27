Suspicious fire under investigation in Milton

Halton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Milton.

Officers were called to a large rural property east of Sixth Line Nassagaweya Tuesday around 11:40 p.m.

When they arrived, a barn was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and police helped with an initial search of the area. They determined no one was hurt in the fire.

The blaze is considered to be suspicious, and a police investigation is underway.